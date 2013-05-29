  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft app news

'It's back, baby': Windows 8.1 Start button appears in leaked screenshots

|
  'It's back, baby': Windows 8.1 Start button appears in leaked screenshots
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room

Technology blogger Paul Thurrott published on Wednesday leaked screenshots of a new Start button that Windows is rumoured to reinstate through an 8.1 update. 

"It’s back, baby," said Thurrott in a post on his Winsupersite blog, although ZDNet said the Start button would likely just return users to the Start Screen instead of opening a menu like previous versions of Windows. The Start Screen will also allegedly use desktop wallpaper as its background once enabled, which is likely to satisfy those who find the modern interface too drastically different.

In addition, for those interested, the wallpaper pictured above is not part of Windows 8.1.

Read: Windows 8.1 release date and what you need to know to get ready

Windows 8 will soon update to Windows 8.1 and launch a host of new features and performance enhancements. The new features aren't fully revealed yet, but Microsoft has confirmed there will be a Windows 8.1 preview version of the new update before the full release. The company also plans to offer the update as a free upgrade for Windows 8 customers already using the Windows 8 operating system.

Microsoft has confirmed the Windows 8.1 preview release date for 26 June, following the Build developer conference in San Francisco

PopularIn Apps
Which cloud storage service is right for you? iCloud vs Google Drive vs OneDrive vs Dropbox
Tinder launches Tinder U dating service for US college students
What's my Facebook trustworthiness score?
Google Photo Books come to the UK, enables you to create a book on your phone in minutes
Walmart wants you to shop from the comfort of your own home in VR
eBay flash deal gives you 15% off everything on site today only
Comments