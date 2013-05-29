  'It's back, baby': Windows 8.1 Start button appears in leaked screenshots

Technology blogger Paul Thurrott published on Wednesday leaked screenshots of a new Start button that Windows is rumoured to reinstate through an 8.1 update.

"It’s back, baby," said Thurrott in a post on his Winsupersite blog, although ZDNet said the Start button would likely just return users to the Start Screen instead of opening a menu like previous versions of Windows. The Start Screen will also allegedly use desktop wallpaper as its background once enabled, which is likely to satisfy those who find the modern interface too drastically different.

In addition, for those interested, the wallpaper pictured above is not part of Windows 8.1.

Windows 8 will soon update to Windows 8.1 and launch a host of new features and performance enhancements. The new features aren't fully revealed yet, but Microsoft has confirmed there will be a Windows 8.1 preview version of the new update before the full release. The company also plans to offer the update as a free upgrade for Windows 8 customers already using the Windows 8 operating system.

Microsoft has confirmed the Windows 8.1 preview release date for 26 June, following the Build developer conference in San Francisco.