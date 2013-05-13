  Microsoft adds timeline view to SkyDrive photos for easy sorting

With 250 million users now under its wing, SkyDrive wants to make sorting photos easier. Microsoft on Monday announced a new timeline view within SkyDrive to enable you to see all of your photos in one easy swoop. The new feature will roll-out over the next 48 hours to all users, so don't fret if you don't see it just yet.

As you scroll down the page in the timeline view, you can clearly see the date and time in a nice organised fashion. "Take 20 pictures at a birthday party with your phone, and then a photo of your parking spot at the airport a few hours later? Now they'll appear as two different groups in the timeline," the SkyDrive team wrote.

If you're an avid Facebook photo user, this feature should look familiar - even not better. Like Facebook, photos are laid out in a grid-like fashion, but the way SkyDrive organises the date seems to be more useful. It makes sense for Microsoft to focus on making photos accessible, as the most common file type on SkyDrive is photo, both in number and total storage.

Furthermore, Microsoft has added faster uploading speeds for the SkyDrive desktop app, full-resolution camera uploads from Windows Phone for all markets and new thumbnails for PowerPoint and Word documents. You should see the new features hit any day now.