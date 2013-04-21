  New Windows 8.1 'Blue' builds leak with further SkyDrive integration

Two new builds of Windows 8.1 have leaked online, giving us an indication of what to expect when it inevitably launches to the masses later this year.

Build 9369 leaked earlier in the week and build 9374 leaked today, both not revealing anything too major, but have a few new features built in.

The most notable additions include a Kiosk mode for a “single immersive app experience,” an all apps button in the lower left corner of the Start screen, more settings that can be synced between PCs/devices using your Microsoft account, and new ways to sort the “all apps” view.

Additionally, there is a new app called Files, a metro-style File Explorer. Though for some reason, Files won’t be included in the final build of Windows 8.1, according to WinSuperSite.

Lastly, SkyDrive integration goes even further with the ability to target SkyDrive as the default file save location.

A public preview of Windows Blue is expected in late-June, with a launch to the masses before Christmas 2013. As we’ve previously reported, Windows Blue is an internal codename within Microsoft and won’t be the name the OS will ship with. Windows 8.1 sounds most likely, given Build 9374 actually describes itself as “Windows 8.1 Pro Preview.”