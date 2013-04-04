Bill Gates original CV revealed, was happy to accept any salary

Bill Gates currently ranks second on the Forbes 2013 rich list, with $67 billion in the bank. One peek at his university CV, however, and you would think otherwise.

Shown at a meeting at Seattle's Living Computer Museum, the resumé of 18-year-old Gates lists a baseline salary requirement of just $15,000 (£10,000).

Gates's objectives are listed as "systems analyst or systems programmer" . He and Paul Allen were working at US company Honeywell in 1974 when the CV was produced and together would go on to create the Microsoft we know today.

The event at the Seattle Living Computer Museum was a bit of a who's who of the computer world. Atari founder Nolan Bushnell attended, along with Vic Hayes, who invented Wi-Fi.

Gates and Allen also recreated an iconic photo at the event, which saw the pair surrounded by MS-DOS-based computers in 1981. Gates has now retired from his position as Microsoft chief, to devote more time to charitable causes.

The man who was seeking just $15,000 in the 1970s, now heads the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation now which sits on an endowment of more than $36 billion in charitable donations.

Pic: Living Computer Museum