  Microsoft confirms Blue update will go by another name

Microsoft has confirmed in a blog post that an update to Windows 8 is coming, as we suspected, but won't be released under the Blue nomenclature.

Frank Shaw, VP of corporate communications at Microsoft, said in a blog post that the update plans are indeed labelled as Blue internally, "though the chances of products being named thusly are slim to none".

READ: Microsoft Windows Blue demo details new update features (video)

Microsoft has been relatively quiet about the update, so it's nice to finally hear the company break its silence. Over the weekend, a build of Windows Blue leaked online with several new features over Windows 8. Most notably, the update added readjustable tiles, better app multitasking, Internet Explorer 11 and more.

Reports have noted that Blue's intention is to bring Windows Phone 8 and Windows 8 closer together, by including services from each platform. A Blue update is also expected for Windows Phone 8 later this year, with similar refinements.

Blue (or whatever Microsoft plans to call it) is rumoured to come at a cheaper price point than past Windows versions, much like Apple did with Mountain Lion and Lion. It should mark the start of yearly updates from Redmond.

READ: Windows Blue build leaks online with resizable tiles, app multi-tasking, more

Shaw didn't delve into the specifics of Blue or what name it will be released under when it finally is released sometime this year. It is expected to be announced at Microsoft's Build developer conference being held 26 - 28 June at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.