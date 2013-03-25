  Free Wi-Fi at UK rail stations now unlimited thanks to deal between The Cloud and Microsoft

The Cloud has partnered with Microsoft to improve the free Wi-Fi experience in a large number of network rail train stations up and down the UK. Although free Wi-Fi has been available in many of the stations, it has been time-limited.

Some stations have offered free Wi-Fi for up to 15 minutes, while the 50 London Overground stations currently connected - with the last six to be activated by June - offer up to 60 minutes free with payment packages for longer. However, the new deal with Microsoft will see all affected stations offer free Wi-Fi with no time limits. At least, for the month that the sponsorship deal lasts.

Stations that are part of the deal include those run by First Great Western and Greater Anglia, as well as the London Overground network.

For the duration of the scheme, from today (25 March) until 24 April, users will be greeted by Microsoft branding on the landing page as they sign in. The software giant will be promoting its subscription-based Office 365 suite, and users will be able to find out more information from a clear to click button.

The Cloud's content portal will still offer the Sky News, Sky Sports and travel information as before.

Sky-owned wireless broadband service The Cloud has been busy of late. Not only has it become the Wi-Fi provider of choice for KFC, it has also signed a deal to provide the wireless internet service in Superdrug stores in the UK.