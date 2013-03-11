  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft app news

Internet Explorer 10 on Windows 8 and RT will now enable Flash by default

|
  Internet Explorer 10 on Windows 8 and RT will now enable Flash by default
10 best VPN services for use in the UK
10 best VPN services for use in the UK

Microsoft has announced that it will now allow Flash content to run on Internet Explorer 10 on Windows 8 and Windows RT devices by default, beginning 12 March. 

The folks in Redmond have made the change because a number of websites now support Windows touch, performance and battery life, according to the company. The feature was previously available for Internet Explorer 10 running on the full Windows 8 desktop mode and only a small number of websites which Microsoft deemed trustworthy.

The Flash-enablement will come in especially handy for tablets running on either OS. Taking a dig at Apple's iPad, which doesn't run Flash, Microsoft said: "As a practical matter, the primary device you walk around with should give you access to all the web content on the sites you rely on. Otherwise, the device is just a companion to a PC."

Microsoft says an update will be available for the web browser to get Flash content under way. However, a small number of sites will remain blocked until they are up to the company's standards in terms of Windows compatibility. Only 4 per cent of the thousands of websites Microsoft tested will fall into the blocked category. 

Microsoft has been working with Adobe to develop a Windows 8 and Windows RT compatible version of Flash since last autumn. "Flash in IE10 on Windows 8 and Windows RT provides a bridge for existing sites to transition to HTML5 technologies where it makes sense and at a pace that is right for the experiences they want to deliver to their customers," Microsoft said. 

PopularIn Apps
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Google wants to officially ditch Hangouts for RCS messaging in 2020
Finally! Pokemon Go will add PvP trainer battles soon, Niantic teases
Plex now offers Tidal streaming with bundled subscriptions for both
Microsoft made a video to show off its new Office icons - see it here
Use Alexa to help shed some pounds, The Body Coach Joe Wicks gets own skill
Comments