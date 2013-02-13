  Microsoft hints Windows support for smaller tablets

When Microsoft released its Windows 8, Windows Phone 8 and Windows RT foray to the market last year, it moved for a unified experience across the tablet, mobile phone, and desktop computer. Microsoft now says it is prepared to support demand for different screen sizes, perhaps indicating a smaller Surface tablet.

ZDnet reports that Microsoft CFO Peter Klein told attendees at a Goldman Sachs conference that the company would see what customers want in-terms of screen size and that the company was ready to react. "We've done a lot of the hard work in the developer platform," he said. "We are well set up to respond to demand as we see it."

GeekWire adds that Klein said: "I think we’re really set up to deliver the most versatile set of experiences across form factors, whether that’s 4-inch, 5-inch, 7-inch, 8-inch, 10-inch, 13-inch. And along with our partners in the ecosystem, we’ll work through that based on underlying demand."

Right now it seems that Windows tablets are at a more generic size, with screen sizes over 10-inch. More devices at different sizes would make the company more aggressive against Android and iOS, which run on a larger array of screen-sizes. Offering more sizes at different costs could prove beneficial for the company. Could a 7-inch tablet to take on the iPad mini, Kindle Fire, and Nexus 7 be one?

The rumoured Windows Blue update slated for mid-2013 could be the first example from Microsoft that puts a more common ground between Windows 8 and Windows Phone. In a Mountain Lion-like move, the update will be at a lower cost, as well as bring updated features and changes to the user-interface. SDK changes are also said to be in the pipeline for developers. The update will usher in yearly updates from the folks in Redmond.

Furthermore at the conference, Klein wouldn't offer any word on the rumoured iOS Office application. He wrapped up by discussing how the company is taking feedback from Surface users and adding them to feature updates, according to ZDnet.