Microsoft Surface Pro teardown reveals little repairability, scores a 1 out of 10

Followings its release last week, the Microsoft Surface Pro has been torn-down to reveal what the inside of the Windows 8 tablet is touting.

As usual, the folks at iFixit performed the teardown. The skilled technicians found a whopping 90 screws in total for the tablet, giving it a 1 out of 10 repairability. The report notes that the battery is removable, and customers may have trouble trying to venture in and tinker with the SSD. There's also the chance you'll screw up a few wires in there, as well.

Screen replacement is a hassle for the Surface Pro, as a large amount of adhesive protected it from being lifted off. The only solution found to work by the iFixit staff was a lot of heat and guitar picks to prise it open.

Inside, there isn't anything too surprising. There's an LCD display driver made by Samsung, similar to what is found in the iPad 2. Additionally the two fans, 720p camera, and Intel i5 processor can be found.

The Surface Pro's scoring reminds us a lot of Apple's. The most recent iPad received 2 out of 10 on the repairability scale, just because it's hard to get inside the device and once you're inside, there's plenty to mess up.

Comparatively, the Surface RT fares a little better, being more repairable thanks to a lot more removable screws, rather than the glue the Surface Pro likes to use.

In short, it doesn't look like the average customer will be able to open the Surface Pro for upgrades or fixes. Anything like that will have to be done through the folks at Microsoft... unless you're daring, of course.