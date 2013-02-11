  Bill Gates hosts Reddit AMA: Talks Windows 8, philanthropy and the 80-inch tablet he uses

Microsoft co-founder, chairman, and billionare Bill Gates took to Reddit to catch-up with fans during an AMA, better known as an "Ask Me Anything," session.

Gates answered a large range of questions, including his work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, his personal life, and his thoughts on current technology on the market. Oh, and we learnt that he's an avid tennis player and that "don't die" is on the top of his bucket list.

However, some more-revealing answers came about. When asked what he thought about Microsoft's latest release Windows 8, he called it a "huge advance", shocking more than a few Reddit users participating in the thread. "It is a huge advance for Windows which people will see even more as the great applications and hardware come out," he said.

Gates went on with his Microsoft praises - after he all he founded the company - saying Bing was the best search engine in the land. "Seriously Bing is the better product at this point. Try the challenge. I am biased but the work to make Bing better has been amazing."

Some Redditors were curious to find out what personal hardware Gates uses in his daily life. He picked up a Surface Pro last week (he gets the early treatment), calling it "very nice". Gates also prefers an 80-inch Windows 8 tablet mammoth known as the Perceptive Pixel display for his daily computing while working at home.

Regarding the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that he and his wife head, Gates talked of the successes to help the needy people worldwide. "So far our biggest impact has been getting vaccines for things like diarrhoea and pneumonia out which has saved millions of lives. Polio will be a great achievement along with key partners when that gets done."

Lastly, Gates talked the future of technology. "Robots, pervasive screens, speech interaction will all change the way we look at "computers," he said. "Once seeing, hearing and reading (including handwriting) work very well, you will interact in new ways."

Seeing as Gates is playing more of an advisory role as chairman, CEO Steve Ballmer and Co. have a lot on their docket.

You can read the full thread from the source link below.