  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft app news

Microsoft hikes Windows 8 prices, now starting at $119

|
  Microsoft hikes Windows 8 prices, now starting at $119

Microsoft has announced new pricing for Windows 8 beginning 1 February, doing away with its cheap $39.99 upgrade from Windows 7. 

Boasting "good momentum with Windows 8", the upgrade edition will now be available for $119 and the Pro upgrade edition will be available for $199.99.

Additionally, the Windows 8 Pro Pack will now cost $99.99 and the Windows 8 Media Center Pack will cost $9.99.

Microsoft says if you bought a Windows 7 PC between June 2 2012 and January 3, 2013 you can upgrade to Windows 8 Pro for only $14.99.

If you're planning to purchase Windows 8, you might as well do it now.

We've reached out to Microsoft for UK pricing.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
  2. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
  3. How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
  4. This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
  5. How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
  1. Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
  2. Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
  3. How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
  4. Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
  5. Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers

Comments