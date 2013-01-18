  Microsoft hikes Windows 8 prices, now starting at $119

Microsoft has announced new pricing for Windows 8 beginning 1 February, doing away with its cheap $39.99 upgrade from Windows 7.

Boasting "good momentum with Windows 8", the upgrade edition will now be available for $119 and the Pro upgrade edition will be available for $199.99.

Additionally, the Windows 8 Pro Pack will now cost $99.99 and the Windows 8 Media Center Pack will cost $9.99.

Microsoft says if you bought a Windows 7 PC between June 2 2012 and January 3, 2013 you can upgrade to Windows 8 Pro for only $14.99.

If you're planning to purchase Windows 8, you might as well do it now.

We've reached out to Microsoft for UK pricing.