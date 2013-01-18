  Microsoft Office 2013 set to launch 29 January

Microsoft is set to launch Office 2013 to customers on 29 January, a Canadian retailer's pre-order page hinted.

Neowin first noted that Future Shop in Canada has begun to offer the touch-friendly Office 2013 pre-orders at Canadian prices and that it will ship on 29 January. The Verge also confirmed the date with sources.

Announced in 2012, Microsoft first offered Office 2013 to business customers in mid-November and made a consumer preview available for download even earlier. Additionally, Microsoft gave Office 2013 RT some extensive testing on its Surface RT tablets.

"The new, modern Office will deliver unparalleled productivity and flexibility for both consumers and business customers," said Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. "It is a cloud service and will fully light up when paired with Windows 8."

Three Office 365 subscription packages will be available, starting at $99 a year on subscription or $139.99 one-time standalone purchase.

Office 2013 will feature versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Publisher and Access. Users will be able to install a version on up to five PCs, Macs or mobile devices.

Office 365 Home Premium is designed for families and consumers. It will include an additional 20GB of SkyDrive storage and 60 minutes of Skype world minutes a month.

Office 365 Small Business Premium will include business-grade email, shared calendars, website tools and HD webconferencing.

And Office 365 ProPlus is designed for enterprise customers who want advanced business capabilities and the flexibility to deploy and manage in the cloud.

When contacted for comment, Microsoft confirmed: “As we said in October, general availability of the new Office is planned for the first quarter of 2013.”

Anyone plan on making the purchase?