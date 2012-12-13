  Microsoft Surface RT heads to UK high street: On sale at John Lewis this Friday

Microsoft announced earlier in the week that it would be selling the Microsoft Surface RT outside of its own retail shops and online stores in the US and Australia but failed to mention the UK.

Now we have confirmation from John Lewis that it will be selling the Surface RT, Microsoft's new Windows RT tablet, from Friday 14 December in the UK.

"Always first with the latest technology, John Lewis is delighted to announce that it will be the first high street retailer in the UK to offer the Microsoft Surface from the 14 December 2012 and with a two-year guarantee included at no extra cost," the company told Pocket-lint.

READ: Microsoft Surface RT review

According to John Lewis: “Demand for Windows 8 computers has been phenomenal with touch screen models leading the way.” Perhaps suggesting why they are the first high street chain in the UK to stock the new tablet.

The Microsoft Surface 32GB with Black Touch Keyboard will cost £479 with a two-year guarantee while the Microsoft Surface 64GB with Black Touch Keyboard with cost £559.

John Lewis says the Surface will be available from www.johnlewis.com from the 14 December and in store over the weekend (15/16 December).

It will be the first opportunity for would-be UK customer to actually get their hands on the new tablet.