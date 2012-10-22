  1. Home
Londoners get to try and buy Windows 8 first at Currys & PC World

|
London's Tottenham Court Road branch of Currys & PC World will be the first in the UK to sell Windows 8 on its launch day this Friday, 26 October. The shop will open at one minute past midnight and offer a number of other incentives to lure PC fans into queuing for the new OS.

For one night only, the store will be selling HP laptops at up to £400 less than their existing retail prices. The HP Pavilion G6 E2 with 6GB of RAM and 750GB hard drive will be £249; the HP Envy A6 with 4GB RAM and 500GB HDD can be snapped up for £349; the Envy M6 i5 with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD will be £399; and the DV7 i7 with 6GB RAM and 1TB hard drive will cost £599.

In addition, the window to the storefront will include a 60-inch interactive touchscreen to give those queuing a taste and feel of Windows 8 (window/windows, geddit?). While the first 300 customers to buy a Windows 8 HP product will get a free pair of Beats headphones worth around £150.

They will also be entered into a prize draw to win either an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Paris to see No Doubt perform, or an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the next MTV European Music Awards in Frankfurt.

Customers who queue will also be treated to free cups of tea and coffee, as well as a variety of snacks, such as sausage rolls and doughnuts. Magician Daniel White, host of the TV show Supernaturalist,  will also be on hand to keep the crowd entertained.

Sounds a bit more civilised that an Apple launch queue, that's for sure.

