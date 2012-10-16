Microsoft Surface priced at $499 for 32GB model as TV blitz starts

Microsoft has finally priced the Microsoft Surface RT... in the US, at least. The new Windows RT tablet will cost $499 for the 32GB model, although you won't get the Touch Cover keyboard unless you pay a further $100. At the top of the pile sits a 64GB version with the Touch Cover included, which will cost $699.

Those who want to buy the Touch Cover separately later will have to pay $119.99, or $129.99 for the Type Cover.

The pricing details come after the first Microsoft Surface advert was broadcast on US national TV ahead of the device going on sale on 26 October.

The Windows 8-running tablet was shown doing its thing during a commercial break of Monday Night Football on ESPN.

The advert, which is little over a minute long, demonstrates how the tablet can be attached via a magnet to a detachable keyboard to create a hybrid tablet laptop. Cue lots of clicking as a band of young, attractive types put the two components together.

In one particularly impressive scene, two men somersault in the air, attaching the keyboard and tablet together mid spin.

Sadly, there’s no clue as to the UK pricing of the Microsoft Surface yet but there is confirmation that the tablet will go on sale with the arrival of Windows 8 on 26 October.

Thanks Jeff