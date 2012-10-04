  Microsoft schedules Window 8 launch event, Surface included

Microsoft has sent out invitations for the Windows 8 launch event, to be held in New York on 25 October 2012, with Windows 8 availability previously confirmed for 26 October.

Invitations have been arriving with the press for the event that will show off the final release of Windows 8, Microsoft's latest PC operating system, looking to take the company into the future.

Windows 8 has had a mixed reception, with Microsoft taking an approach that looks to tackle the challenges of tablets and PCs in one fell swoop and leaving many wondering exactly what fits in where. We've reviewed Windows 8, so you can read all about it and draw your own conclusions.

Microsoft's event is also partnered with a Microsoft Surface Reception. At the announcement of the Surface - Microsoft's own tablet - Steve Ballmer, Microsoft CEO, said that Surface was part of a family of devices, so perhaps we'll see more of that family announced too.

At this stage there are few surprises in store: we've seen plenty of Windows 8 notebooks and Windows RT tablets announced; we've had the operating system for some time; we know the Windows 8 pricing and availability date as well.

But with rumours still flying around - the launch of a Xbox Music, for example - we're expecting a few more surprises from Ballmer and the gang.

Meanwhile, there is a Windows Phone 8 event scheduled for 29 October in San Francisco. It looks like October is going to be quite the month for Microsoft, but fear not, we'll be bringing you all the news as it happens.