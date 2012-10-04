  1. Home
Pogoplug cloud backup service arrives in UK with a whopping 100GB of storage

Popular US cloud back-up service Pogoplug has arrived in the UK and it’s bringing with it an impressive 100GB of storage for just £19.99 a year.

Documents, multimedia files and photos can all be backed up on the go via a mobile device such as a smartphone, tablet or laptop (assuming you have an internet connection) to the Amazon Glacier cloud.

However, back up your files at your home or office and by attaching the Pogoplug Cloud Accelerator to your router, portable hard drive or USB all your content will be backed up to a second secure space using Pogoplug’s own cloud service. Files can be retrieved remotely from both cloud storage spaces.

“Amazon is revolutionising cloud storage with Glacier. Our new offering provides the missing link by eliminating the slow retrieval time intrinsic to Glacier and making all content instantly accessible,” said Daniel Putterman, CEO of Pogoplug. 

“By keeping data synchronised between Amazon Glacier and a Pogoplug cloud accelerator in the home or office, we are offering unprecedented pricing for safe, fast cloud storage.”

If 100GB of storage is still not enough room for you, Pogoplug offers 300GB and 1TB packages too. 

With Pogoplug arriving in the UK with such large quantities of storage for such competitive pricing, more familiar brands such as Microsoft’s SkyDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox and Apple’s iCloud struggle to match up.

