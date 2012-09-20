  Office for Mac 2011 update adds Retina display support, words never looked so good

MacBook Pro users with a Retina Display that uses Microsoft office will now be able to see the words they write even more clearly, following the news that Microsoft has updated the software to support the higher resolution.

"We’re happy to announce that Office for Mac 2011 (version 14.2.4) now supports Retina display for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. Text everywhere is incredibly crisp and all key areas of the interface are now sharper than ever. We hope you enjoy this fantastic software experience," said the company on the new update.

As long as you have Microsoft AutoUpdate set to check for software updates automatically, you’ll be notified when this update is available.

If you don't have a Retina Display it is still worth doing the update, which Microsoft claims is critical because it promises to fix a number of other issues too boot.

The full list includes:

- This update adds the ability for reminders of calendar events to be displayed for all calendars in Outlook. Previously, reminders were displayed only for calendar events in the default account's calendar. Reminders are now displayed for other calendars, and this includes local On My Computer calendars. This update adds the ability to select a default text encoding for composing new messages. The encoding that is selected in composing preferences will be applied to all new messages that are sent from Mac Outlook. To access composing preferences, select Outlook, select Preferences, and then select Composing. The new preference is Preferred encoding for new messages

- This update changes the HTML syntax of new signatures to be compatible with Mountain Lion and the latest version of WebKit. Email signatures in HTML-formatted email messages may not be displayed in the intended color when the messages are viewed in Mountain Lion or in previous OS versions that were upgraded to the latest version of WebKit. Existing signatures that exhibit this problem must be deleted and recreated to resolve the problem.

- This update improves Mac Outlook's handling of partially downloaded messages. It is now possible to delete or move partially downloaded Exchange messages within the same account.

- This update fixes an issue in which Mac Outlook would crash when it moved certain messages to On My Computer folders by using client-side rules

- This update fixes an issue in which the last entry from search results in the Select User dialogue box was chosen even when another entry was selected. Distribution lists that are selected from search results in the Select User dialogue box are chosen correctly. This issue was related to searching and selecting distribution lists only.

- This update resolves an issue that prevented Mac Outlook from downloading mail, calendar, or contact items that contained certain nonprintable characters.

- This update fixes an issue in Mac Outlook with delegated access to email. In certain cases, the email address of the primary user would be added incorrectly to the "Me" contact of the delegate.

- This update resolves the issue in which, in some cases, searching in Mac Outlook by using a date filter returned the wrong results.

- This update fixes an issue in Mac Outlook that affected certain messages that were originally imported from PST files. If such messages were copied into an Exchange account, certain messages would not be readable on Outlook Web Access or other Exchange mail clients.