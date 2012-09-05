  Windows Phone 8 will house 'Rooms' for meet ups and data sharing

One of the new features to be introduced on Windows Phone 8 will be a feature called Rooms. which will enable users to interact with other users in a private virtual space.

Attendees will be able to share information with each other, such as photos, calendar appointments and notes. Once a specific user has created a Room, they can in turn send a text message to all they wish to invite. By accepting the invitation each one will have access to that Room.

As well as file sharing, Rooms will allow participants to chat freely among themselves and according to The Verge, Microsoft will include a default “Best Friends” and “Family Room” in the Peoples Hub of the Windows Phone 8 operating system.

The current Windows Phone OS does already have a similar feature called Groups, but Rooms looks set to replace it and The Verge is speculating that we will see it officially unveiled at Nokia World that starts today.

Pocket-lint is at Nokia World so stay tuned for all the Nokia and Windows Phone 8 announcements.