  Windows 8 will cost £24.99 for UK customers, Microsoft confirms

Fears that UK customers would have to pay over the odds for Windows 8 have rescinded, after it was revealed the cost in upgrading to Microsoft’s latest operating system will be £24.99.

The Daily Mail has reported fears that British consumers would face a “rip off” when trying to purchase the OS with a price of as much as £40 being touted. However, the price reveal tallies with that of what US customers will be expected to pay - $39.99.

Amazon is already taking pre-orders for a DVD version of Windows 8, pricing it at £49 and though this should drop as official pricing filters through, Microsoft may still charge more for a DVD version rather than as a download.

The operating system, which is optimised heavily for touch display use, is expected to be available to the general public from the 26 October.

UPDATE: Microsoft has got in touch with Pocket-lint to give the following statement and it's good news for customers who were late to the Windows 7 party:

“Microsoft can confirm that UK customers who have bought a Windows 7 PC since June 2nd 2012 will be able to upgrade to Windows 8 Pro for £14.99 via windowsupgradeoffer.com . In addition, from October 26th 2012, UK customers with older Windows PCs will be able to upgrade to Windows 8 Pro via an electronic software download for ERP £24.99. Additionally, Windows 8 software will be available for sale from participating UK retailers.”