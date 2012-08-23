Microsoft logo gets a new look

Microsoft is changing its logo for the first time in 25 years.

The new logo now features four coloured squares and a more simplified font without the italics or joined up "O" and "S".

"It's been 25 years since we updated the Microsoft logo. Now is the perfect time for a change. Learn more at http://aka.ms/logo," says Microsoft with the accompanying video.

Microsoft goes into more detail on the company's official blog: "It’s been 25 years since we’ve updated the Microsoft logo and now is the perfect time for a change. This is an incredibly exciting year for Microsoft as we prepare to release new versions of nearly all of our products. From Windows 8 to Windows Phone 8 to Xbox services to the next version of Office, you will see a common look and feel across these products providing a familiar and seamless experience on PCs, phones, tablets and TVs.

"This wave of new releases is not only a reimagining of our most popular products, but also represents a new era for Microsoft, so our logo should evolve to visually accentuate this new beginning."

For typographers and corporate brand dudes keen to know more, the logo has two components.

"The logotype and the symbol. For the logotype, we are using the Segoe font which is the same font we use in our products as well as our marketing communications. The symbol is important in a world of digital motion. The symbol’s squares of color are intended to express the company’s diverse portfolio of products."

Oh, and if you are wondering Segoe is pronounced like Seagull but with an O at the end. See-go