Windows 8 release date: 26 October 2012

Following last week's announcement that Windows 8 would go on sale sometime in October, Microsoft has now confirmed that that "sometime" is actually 26 October 2012.

"…October 26th, 2012! That’s right! Just a few minutes ago, Steven Sinofsky announced at Microsoft’s annual sales meeting that customers will be able to get Windows 8 – whether in upgrade fashion or on a new PC – starting on October 26th," the company confirmed on the Windows Blog.

October is set to be a busy month for the Redmond-based company, with major launches expected from all divisions.

Adding to the Windows 8 launch will more than likely be the launch of its mobile phone operating system Windows Phone 8, the launch of the Microsoft Surface running Windows RT, the expected launch of Office 2013?, and maybe even SmartGlass on the Xbox 360 alongside big games like Halo 4.

