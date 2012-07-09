Official: Windows 8 release date set for October
Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 8 will go on sale around the world in October, with hardware manufacturers getting the new operating system in August so they can start bundling it with new PCs.
"Windows 8 will reach general availability by the end of October," confirmed Brandon LeBlanc on the Microsoft Windows blog, following comments made by Tami Reller, Windows chief marketing officer and chief financial officer at Microsoft, at the company's annual Worldwide Partner Conference in Canada on Monday.
"Tami confirmed that Windows 8 is on track to Release to Manufacturing (RTM) the first week of August. This means that new Windows 8 and Windows RT PCs will be available to buy and upgrades will be available starting in October. She also mentioned that Windows 8 will be available in 109 languages across 231 markets worldwide," added LeBlanc.
The news confirms what Pocket-lint exclusively revealed in January this year, stating that according to those in the know, Windows 8 would launch in October. It seems they were right.
