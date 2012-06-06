  Microsoft's onX app for Android can do absolutely anything, so long as you have the API code

A new Android app is enabling users to personalise their phone so that it automatically triggers specific actions depending on your location, movements, or even the time of day.

In fact, onX enables any Android phone to do absolutely anything so long as some bright spark can create a JavaScript API code for it.

Download the app to your phone and you’ll have access to a number of pre-installed rules that can easily be tweaked. For example, you can choose to alert a loved one automatically each time you leave the office, with your phone’s GPS location triggering off an automated message.

Other rules that can be personalised to suit your needs include reminding you to grab your umbrella when the forecast is for rain, for example.

However, by downloading the app you are also able to access onX’s website, which houses existing API codes or “recipes” to all the rules, as well as the ability to create your own. Okay, this option might be geared more towards developers, but it does mean the possibilities to onX are endless.

The onX app is the brainchild of Microsoft, but rather than make it available for Windows Phone, they’ve opted for the Android platform, at least for the time being.

The onX app can be downloaded to any Android phone from http://aka.ms/onxapp.

What do you think of onX? We want to know.