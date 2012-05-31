  Windows 8 upgrade will start from just £10

Microsoft will offer its next operating system update, Windows 8, from just £10 to customers who buy a new PC from 2 June.

"Beginning June 2, 2012, Microsoft will roll out the Windows Upgrade Offer in 131 markets, including the US and Canada," the company confirmed in a statement. "Consumers who buy eligible Windows 7-based PCs through January 31, 2013, can purchase an upgrade to Windows 8 Pro for an estimated retail price of $14.99 during the time of the promotion."

It means that anyone who buys a new PC between now and January next year will be able to upgrade their computer easily without having to fork out a huge fee for the new OS.

Windows 8 is widely expected in October.

Customers who've bought Windows 7 or previous versions of the Windows operating system will have to pay full price. That price has yet to be announced by Microsoft.

