  Windows 8 Release Preview now ready to download

Microsoft has released the latest preview version of its Windows 8 operating system - Windows 8 Release Preview.

The new offering, which Microsoft says is still a work in progress, builds on the preview released to the public in February, albeit a more stable one with new features to try.

Top things you should know about the Windows 8 Release Preview are the inclusion of new Bing apps, including ones for Travel, News and Sports; improvements throughout the platform including to Mail, Photos and People apps since Consumer Preview; increased personalisation options for the Start screen; and improved multi-monitor support.

Microsoft has also made refinements to the way people find and download apps through the Windows Store, introduced new Family Safety features and enriched privacy and security controls when browsing online, including Do Not Track capabilities being turned on by default with Internet Explorer 10 and added better touch support Internet Explorer 10,.

A new capability called “flip ahead” has also been added. This allows users to flip between pages with the swipe of a finger very much like they can in Google's Chrome browser with a mouse or trackpad. Adobe Flash Player is now fully integrated into IE10.

The Release Preview is available for download free for anyone with a PC or Mac matching the specs.

Those already trying the Windows 8 Consumer Preview will be able to upgrade to the new version, however you will lose all your data so far.

