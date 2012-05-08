  SoundWave demonstrates its hand gesture technology - no motion camera needed

A team of Microsoft researchers has demonstrated a new method of controlling your computer with hand gestures, but without the need of motion-capture cameras or touchscreens.

The SoundWave project uses what’s known in the physics world as the Doppler Effect.

Broken down into a sentence this basically refers to the change in frequency of a wave, such as light or sound, as a person moves towards or away from it.

The SoundWave team uses this principle to control a computer, scrolling up and down a page, for example, or even turning it on or off as you walk towards or away from it.

The computers microphone picks up the frequency waves, so a swipe in the air towards the mic can be interpreted to mean scroll up, while a swipe away can mean scroll down.

Okay, so you might look something of a mad person flaying your arms all over the place but if SoundWave has its way, we’ll all be doing it and we can’t all be mad. Can we?

What do you think to SoundWave's hand gesture technology? Let us know your thoughts.