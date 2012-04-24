  Microsoft's SkyDrive cloud service renovated with new app and more storage

Microsoft has enhanced its SkyDrive cloud storage service in an attempt to drive off competition from the likes of Dropbox.

Customers can now get even more storage so long as they’re prepared to pay for it, though 7GB free storage will be available for first-time users.

For US$10 a year, SkyDrive is offering +20GB of storage, while US$25 a year will give you +50GB. For heavy users there’s a third option that brings a whopping +100GB for US$50 a year.

SkyDrive had previously offered 25GB of free storage but despite the hike in price Microsoft has promised to honour that agreement to any existing users who have already uploaded files - though you will need actively to opt in for the upgrade.

SkyDrive has also released a new app enabling users to store and retrieve files and folders remotely to any PC, through Windows Explorer (on Windows 8, Windows 7 and Windows Vista) or Mac, through Finder, via SkyDrive.com

The app is even available on Windows and iOS mobile devices, though not on Android.

Perhaps the omission of Android lies with the fact that Google is expected to announce its own cloud storage service, Google Drive, any day now.

Have you used Microsoft's SkyDrive? Let us know your thoughts.