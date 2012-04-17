  Windows 8 to be called, err, Windows 8

Microsoft has confirmed that the next version of Windows 8 will be called - wait for it - Windows 8.

That's right, instead of something catchier like Windows XP, Windows ME, or even Windows Vista, the Redmond-based company is sticking with the Windows 8 moniker it has been using.

There will be four versions of Windows 8 for the different people the OS services; Windows 8, Windows 8 Pro, Windows 8 Enterprise and Windows 8 RT.

"For PCs and tablets powered by x86 processors (both 32 and 64 bit), we will have two editions: Windows 8 and Windows 8 Pro," writes Brandon LeBlanc on the Windows blog.

"Windows 8 Pro is designed to help tech enthusiasts and business/technical professionals obtain a broader set of Windows 8 technologies."

Microsoft says it will include all the features in Windows 8 plus features for encryption, virtualisation, PC management and domain connectivity.

The majority of users will be able to just opt for Windows 8.

For those wondering what happened to Windows Media Center, it will be available as a “media pack” add-on to Windows 8 Pro.

New to the mix is Windows RT.

It is the new name for the ARM version of Windows 8 and the one that will work on tablets, although you won't be able to buy it to upgrade your current Windows tablet.

"This single edition will only be available pre-installed on PCs and tablets powered by ARM processors and will help enable new thin and lightweight form factors with impressive battery life," says LeBlanc.

"Windows RT will include touch-optimised desktop versions of the new Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote."

Microsoft has yet to state when Windows 8 will be available, however the smart money is on an October launch.

