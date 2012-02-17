  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft app news

Bing Vision lands on UK Windows Phone 7 smartphones

|
Pocket-lint Bing Vision lands on UK Windows Phone 7 smartphones
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Announced at the end of January, Microsoft's Bing Vision service for Windows Phone has now arrived on UK handsets.

A Google Goggles rival, Bing Vision was built-in to the Windows Phone 7 Mango update and lets Lumia (other WP7 handsets are available) users scan a variety of products using the camera functionality to find information, reviews and prices online.

So, for example, point it at a DVD cover (using the barcode is easier) when you're on the High Street and you'll see if you can get it cheaper online and if reviewers think it's any good.

The results come courtesy of Ciao, the e-commerce platform for which Microsoft paid more than £300 million in 2008. There's also a text translation tool on board, although this seemed patchy when we tested it.

Microsoft has also announced that Bing Image Matching for Newspapers will hit the platform in March. This service will make it easier to find the digital version of a print magazine or newspaper article quickly by taking a photo of the article and scanning for it online. It offers access to more than 3,000 publications worldwide.

To get Bing Visioning on your handset, simply tap the Bing Search button and then the new eye icon.

PopularIn Apps
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. Google just launched an AI-infused Podcasts app for Android
  3. Massive Pokemon Go update adds trading and friends list to AR game
  4. Android Messages: How to send and read your texts from the web
  5. What is YouTube Music and is it different to Google Play Music? YouTube's music streaming service explained
  1. YouTube Music now available in the UK for Android and iOS, along with YouTube Premium
  2. YouTube Music vs Spotify vs Apple Music vs Amazon Music Unlimited: What's the difference?
  3. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
  4. 10 best VPN services for use in the UK
  5. How to watch BBC iPlayer in the US and elsewhere
Comments