Microsoft OneNote lands on Android

OneNote for Android has finally arrived, following the iOS version launched last year.

The app, which is included in the Office Hub on Windows Phone 7, allows SkyDrive and desktop OneNote users to keep up-to-date with all their office-based shenanigans on the go. You'll be able to create your own notes with text, pictures, and bullets when you're out and about, make and manage to-do lists with checkboxes and keep everything in sync with the cloud using Microsoft SkyDrive online storage.

You'll need a Windows Live account as the point of OneNote is that you store your files remotely. You can then access and manipulate them through Office 2010 with OneNote installed on a PC or by using the app.

Obviously there are plenty of other scrapbook creation apps out there, with Evernote probably being the most high-profile of the bunch, but OneNote for Android will be incredibly useful for any fandroid who uses Office 2010 on a PC.

The full list of features are....

•             Text formatting, images, and bulleted lists in any note

•             Checklists and To-Do lists

•             Quick photo capture with a phone's camera

•             Quick access to recent notes

•             Store and access multiple OneNote notebooks

•             Sync to your free SkyDrive  account for access anywhere

•             Offline access to notes

•             Option to sync notebooks only over a Wi-Fi connection

•             Built-in spell checker

•             Support for external hyperlinks

•             Table editing

•             Free technical support

OneNote for Android is free to download and use for up to 500 notes. Once you hit your 501st note you'll have to upgrade for a one-time fee of £2.99 for unlimited use. It's in the Android Market now.

