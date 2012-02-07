Kid friendly IE9 browser lands for Safe Internet Day 2012

Microsoft has once again teamed up with he Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre (CEOP) to release a version of IE9 that is safe for kids to use.

The browser has one-click access for Windows users to useful sites such as CEOP.police.uk and thinkuknow.co.uk and makes use of the IE9 and Windows 7 integration to provide Jump Lists that make it easier for a parent to set their kids' age groups.

There's also a dedicated Thinkuknow and Bing homepage and protected Bookmarks and Favourites with safety information from CEOP.

"At Microsoft we always want to provide our customers with the tools to enjoy the web safely and securely," said Gabby Hegerty, Internet Explorer lead in the UK.

"The internet has become a central part of everyday life for adults and children, from learning and communicating to working and playing online. As the leading browser provider, it is important we make the appropriate safety information available and build in features to our software which provide families with peace of mind online."

Peter Davies, CEOP Chief Executive, added: "We have been happy to work with Microsoft to ensure that IE9 users can access advice and guidance in a way that is quick and easy. We welcome this approach and continue to work with service providers so that help and advice is available whenever it is needed."

The customised browser is available to download now, and is free.