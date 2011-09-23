Bing Events helps you plan your social life

Looking for something to do this weekend? Well, Microsoft thinks that its pipped Google to the social planning post by announcing Bing Events.

According to a memo sent to Pocket-lint, Bing Events is "the first time a major search engine has provided a fully comprehensive events listing with all the details needed to ensure a fun night out."

It's easy to use - either type in a place name, or a musical act, followed by the word "events" and you'll get the search results to help you plan your day or night out.

You can search for events for the current day, the next week, fortnight or month and you can view by category and distance from your place name (if entered). Sorting is by date or relevance.

The new feature covers 90,000 events from more than 10,000 venues in over 2,450 UK locations.

Microsoft has also taken on the Google Doodle with HTML5 Bing videos on the homepage (in the States only for now).

There won't be a new video every day, just "when the mood strikes". The video homepage will roll out globally in the next few months.