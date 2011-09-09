  Eight second boot for Windows 8

Windows 8 looks like it'll be taking on Apple in the boot-times department with an eight second start up time demoed for the forthcoming OS.

It may not quite be the instant on of the MacBook Air, but given that there's usually time to watch a movie whilst a Windows machine boots into action, PCers are in for a quick thrill.

The super fast start time is down to Microsoft engineering bods coming up with a hybrid hibernation / shut down option that saves the Windows 8 kernel session, dramatically decreasing the processing time needed for a machine to be ready for action.

Unlike the hibernation option on your Windows 7 PC (which only half of us use, according to Microsoft) the Windows 8 shut down won't save your open programs - so you will still have that freshly started feel every time.

"Compared to a full hibernate, which includes a lot of memory pages in use by apps, session 0 hibernation data is much smaller, which takes substantially less time to write to disk," wrote Steven Sinofsky on the MSDN blog.

"If you’re not familiar with hibernation, we’re effectively saving the system state and memory contents to a file on disk (hiberfil.sys) and then reading that back in on resume and restoring contents back to memory.

"Using this technique with boot gives us a significant advantage for boot times, since reading the hiberfile in and reinitializing drivers is much faster on most systems."

Windows 8 is coming for slates, tablets, PCs in 2012 - Steve Ballmer spilled the beans back in May in Japan at the Microsoft Developers Forum.