  Bing launches dedicated smartphone m.bing.com site

Bing search is set to hit smartphones with its own dedicated m.bing.com site that includes a lot of the features found on its desktop companion.

The smartphone search site will now show Bing's daily image and hotspots as well as quick links to maps, directions and local info. Autosuggest and recent searches have also now been included into the mobile site. The Bing London journey planner and a clever switching map that updates as you click on POIs below is also live.

We definitely like the idea of bringing some of the better elements of Microsoft's mobile infrastructure over to other devices. A lot of these features were Windows Phone 7 only, but have now been translated over to a HTML5 powered experience for other smartphones.

The new Bing page will run on iOS, Android 2.0 and up and BlackBerry 6.0 powered devices.