  SkyDrive revamped; 25GB, HTML5, and photo friendly

Microsoft has announced new features and a new HTLM 5 design for its SkyDrive service on Monday.

The service, which is Microsoft’s answer to Dropbox, allows users to share content from anywhere, collaborate on Office docs, and share photos thanks to 25GB of free storage space in the Cloud from Microsoft.

“Starting today, we are launching a new version of the SkyDrive website. We took advantage of modern browsers and HTML5 to make SkyDrive faster, easier to navigate, and more beautiful for viewing photos. The new SkyDrive will be rolling out soon, so check back if you don’t see it right away,” says Omar Shahine, SkyDrive.com’s group program manager.

According to Shahine, SkyDrive will also improve on its photo offering, tying in nicely with Windows Phone 7 and the mango update, which will start rolling out to developers in the very near future.

“Regardless of what screen you have, how big your browser window is, or how many photos you have, SkyDrive always arranges your photos in a clean layout that preserves the original aspect ratio,” adds Microsoft.

Users of Internet Explorer 9 will also get extra treats – you’ll be able to pin SkyDrive to your Windows 7 taskbar meaning you’re just one click away from saving, sharing, and collaborating on documents.

