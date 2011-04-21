  Microsoft budget mice bring comfort to computing

The computer mouse, although clearly not as furry as its real-life counterpart, is certainly a handy tool; so if you were just thinking that you could do with an update, Microsoft is hoping that its Comfort Mouse 3000 and the Comfort Mouse 6000 might just do the job.



Value for money as well as comfort are the two words being bandied around in the release, so if you don't mind your mouse having all the aesthetic appeal of a motorway pileup these could be for you.



Featuring Microsoft's BlueTrack tech, the two mice should allow you to use them on virtually any surface, whilst the fully customisable buttons and either hand use should widen the appeal.



Both are available now and will cost you around the £19.99 for the Comfort Mouse 3000 and £29.99 for the Comfort Mouse 6000.