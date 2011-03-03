  Microsoft Windows upgrade odyssey from 1.0 to 7

A video has been posted on YouTube that catalogues the Windows operating systems upgrades from 1.0 through to Windows 7, in what could be described as a Microsoft Windows odyssey, although slightly less perilous than Homer's.



The Windows install and upgrade video was created by Andrew Tait, who used VMWare, chosen as the virtual machine due to "excellent video recording and legacy Windows support", and starts with MS DOS 5.0 as the foundation.



Two games, Monkey Island and Doom 2, were installed at the start of the test in order to check system compatibility - although we won't spoil it by telling you whether they made it to Windows 7 in working order.



It's a great idea, and we applaud Mr. Tait, and not just for his excellent taste in computer games.

