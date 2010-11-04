MSN Him gears up for Movember movement

We at Pocket-lint are fully behind the Movember movement, and so is Microsoft, who has gotten on board, throwing it's almighty weight behind the campaign with MSN sponsorship.

MSN Him, the lad's hub on the huge network, has partnered up with Movember, and Microsoft has also announced that a Windows Live Expression pack will be made available that will include 20 different moustache emoticons.

MSN is also running a competition on the network. Tom Evans, content manager of MSN Him explained:

"This is the first time that MSN Him has sponsored Movember and to celebrate we are offering MSN UK’s 27 million users the opportunity to compete with colleagues and friends and upload their own facial creations onto the site.

"Mo Bros and Mo Sistas can also view everyone else’s facial fluff via the innovative Deep Zoom feature on MSN Him, which creates a powerful and dynamic visualisation of all the Mo’s that have been uploaded so far".

Remember, anyone can join in the Movember fun. It's not just men. In fact, Pocket-lint's nan is sporting a brilliant 'tache that would make Merv Hughes jealous.

Movember raises money for The Prostate Cancer Charity and Everyman. Get involved.