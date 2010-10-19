  Microsoft goes up to the cloud with Office 365

Microsoft has announced the details of its latest cloud-based adventure, Office 365.

According to the official information Office 365 will make it easier for people and businesses to take advantage of Microsoft's professional office solutions by bringing together Microsoft Office, SharePoint Online, Exchange Online and Lync Online in an ever evolving cloud service.

“Office 365 is the best of everything we know about productivity, all in a single cloud service”, said Kurt DelBene, president of the Office Division at Microsoft.

“With Office 365, your local bakery can get enterprise-calibre software and services for the first time, while a multinational pharmaceutical company can reduce costs and more easily stay current with the latest innovations. People can focus on their business, while we and our partners take care of the technology”.

















It's designed to be cheap as well. For a small business with under 25 employees, a cost of around $6 per person a month will give them access to Office Web Apps, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Lync Online and an external website.

Office 365 will hit the mainstream next year, with a selected beta kicking off now, that will be expanded as it progresses.

Eventually, it will be available in 40 countries worldwide.