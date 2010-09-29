  MSN Music gets Zune treatment

Microsoft, fresh from the news that it will be bringing its Zune music and video service to the UK, has announced plans to integrate MSN Music into the software.

What this means is Zune content will be accessible via MSN Music, with the Zune Marketplace easily accessible after replacing the current MSN download store.

The Zune Marketplace offers DRM free MP3 tracks and a Zune Pass gives you an all-you-can eat buffet of music for £8.99 a month, which can be played back via any Zune platform (PC, Windows Phone 7, Xbox 360) for as long as your subscription remains valid.

"The integration between MSN Music and Zune in the UK is an exciting advance in our entertainment and music offering", said Steven Wilson-Beales from MSN Music.

"People will now be able to consume a range of music news, videos, spotlights on new music and artist information and have at their fingertips, the ability to purchase and listen to the music they want, wherever they want".

"The integration between MSN and Zune Pass will allow subscribers to log in from any supported web browser for unlimited access to a catalogue of 7 million songs in the Zune Marketplace".