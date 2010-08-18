Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse unveiled, then pulled
If you happened to be shopping on German Notebooksbilliger.com on Wednesday - as one does - then you would have noticed Microsoft's yet-to-be-announced new mouse, the Microsoft Arc Touch.
The new mouse, which has already been teased by Microsoft on its official Twitter feed, is a completely new concept in what you expect a mouse to be, or even act like.
The idea is that the mouse will form an arc when it comes to using it, but lay flat when you're not.
According to the listing, the mouse will feature Microsoft's Advanced Blue Track Technology for "maximum precision on virtually any surface" and be wireless (2.4 GHz).
It will also, more impressively, be touch sensitive - living up to its name - sporting a large-scale sensor to quickly scroll through long documents or websites rather than a boring old scroll wheel.
There will also be battery level indication and an ultra-compact Nano-transceiver that disappears in the battery compartment when not in use.
The site had priced the new mouse at 69.99 euros - about £57.
We've put a call into Microsoft to find out more and when it will be coming to the UK.
We are awaiting an answer.
