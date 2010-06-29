Windows 8 to come with App Store

Microsoft is planning on launching an app store for PC users, possibly within the next version of its Operating System; Windows 8, according to documents surfacing on the internet.

The Microsoft confidential documents, outline a host of possible features that the Redmond based company is considering for its next version of Windows, one of which is a store that would allow PC and possibly other Microsoft device users to buy software from them.

While there is no date in the documents, and nothing looks to be set in stone, it shows that Microsoft is hoping to emulate the success Apple has had with the iPhone App Store for the PC and make a bit of money in the process.

"Consumers will be able to search on the web or locally on a Windows 8 machine to access applications from the store", claims neowin having seen the documents.

"In conclusion, Microsoft defines Windows Store’s success for consumers as, “getting applications they want, that they can feel confident in, that they can use on any Windows 8 device”, says Microsoft news site Microsoft Kitchen before pointing to a possible domain name for the store: http://www.windowsstore.com/

The details of a Windows Store are buried within a considerably bigger document that talks about improving boot up times, possible support for Microsoft's new Kinect for Xbox 360 accessory and a Push button reset function that will "essentially reinstall Windows while maintaining all of your personal files, applications, settings, etc. without the need for the user to back all of that stuff up".

Analysts predict that Microsoft's current roadmap says we should expect Windows 8 in 2012.

If true, the documents certainly show Microsoft moving in a positive direction. What would you like to see in the next version of Microsoft's Windows operating system? Let us know in the comments below.