  Windows 7 SP1 confirmed for July

Microsoft has confirmed that it will be releasing its first Service Pack for Windows 7 users at the end of July.

"Today, at TechEd, we are pleased to announce that by the end of July we will be releasing the public beta of Service Pack 1 for Windows Server 2008 R2 and Windows 7", the company has said in a blog post.

However those looking for a wrath of new tools, toys and much more to play with on the current Microsoft OS are likely to be disappointed, Microsoft is saying that the new addition to Windows 7 will just be about bug fixes and making it work even smoother than it already does, and more to the point you've probably already got them.

"SP1 will not contain any new features that are specific to Windows 7 itself", confirms Gavriella Schuster, general manager Windows PMG at Microsoft on the Windows blog. "For Windows 7, SP1 will simply be the combination of updates already available through Windows Update and additional hotfixes based on feedback by our customers and partners".

Those looking to improve their Windows 7 experience should instead look at downloading the Windows Live Essentials package that went live at the beginning of June.

It promises users an updated Photo Gallery app, Movie Maker, Mail, Sync, Writer, Family Safety and Messenger.

The free download should give Windows 7 users basic writing, picture editing, video watching, email sending and instant chat-talking capabilities without having to fork out for new software.