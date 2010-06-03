  1. Home
Windows Embedded Compact 7; The Windows for tablets

Most of the Taiwanese PC makers might have been showing off tablets at Computex this week powered by Windows 7, but Microsoft clearly has better ideas.

It's launched Windows Embedded Compact 7, a lightweight interface designed for tablet devices and more importantly to be controlled by your fingers.

It might be a bit of a mouthful, but the company is hoping that manufacturers embrace the software so they in turn can offer things like "a seamless connection with Windows 7" and HD and MPEG-4 support.

Elsewhere there is new media management options with a new media library, Sliverlight and Adove Flash support embedded, and of course the ability to multi-touch your way through the interface. On the gaming side there will be Open GL ES 2.0 support.

Microsoft is hoping that manufacturers like Asus, Acer, MSI and even possibly HP will use the new OS as a base for their own skin.

No word on when devices powered by Windows Embedded Compact 7 will be hitting shops, however we would expect to start seeing products surface at CES if not sooner as other Internet tablets come onto the market.

