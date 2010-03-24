Microsoft confirms Courier tablet?
A swiftly redacted section of a post on Microsoft's JobsBlog may have confirmed the existence of the company's mysterious Courier tablet PC.
Despite Microsoft not having officially acknowledged the product as being reality, the company posted on its blog: "Do you already know everything about Project Natal and the Cloud? Is Blaise Aguera y Arcas' jaw-dropping TED talk on augmented-reality Bing Maps and Photosynth last month's news? Then check out some of the online chatter surrounding new releases of Window Phone 7 series handsets, Internet Explorer 9 and the upcoming Courier digital journal".
The fact that once spotted, the latter part of the post was quickly taken offline, suggests that there's still a bit of secrecy happening here. But perhaps we'll see a reveal of Courier later in the year after all. We'll keep you posted.
