  Microsoft starts countdown to phasing out Windows XP, Vista, 2000

Don't panic, the date's not just yet, however as promised by Microsoft last year, the company is starting to inform Windows users that it will be phasing out support for its earlier operating systems.

"Back in October 2009 we talked about upcoming dates for end of support for certain Windows XP and Windows Vista versions. Those dates are getting closer and this is the time to remind customers running these versions that there is a need to take an action".

Basically if you are running anything other than Windows 7 you need to sit up and pay attention.

On April 13th, 2010, Windows Vista RTM will reach the end of support.

And on July 13th, 2010, all versions of Windows 2000 and Windows XP SP2 will also reach the end of support.

Users are recommended to download the latest service pack in all cases, or better still just buy a copy of Windows 7.