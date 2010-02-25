Microsoft starts countdown to phasing out Windows XP, Vista, 2000
Don't panic, the date's not just yet, however as promised by Microsoft last year, the company is starting to inform Windows users that it will be phasing out support for its earlier operating systems.
"Back in October 2009 we talked about upcoming dates for end of support for certain Windows XP and Windows Vista versions. Those dates are getting closer and this is the time to remind customers running these versions that there is a need to take an action".
Basically if you are running anything other than Windows 7 you need to sit up and pay attention.
On April 13th, 2010, Windows Vista RTM will reach the end of support.
And on July 13th, 2010, all versions of Windows 2000 and Windows XP SP2 will also reach the end of support.
Users are recommended to download the latest service pack in all cases, or better still just buy a copy of Windows 7.
- Facebook has recorded everything you’ve ever done on the site and here’s how you can see it
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
Comments