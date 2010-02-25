  Microsoft brings BlueTrack mice to the masses

Microsoft has announced three new BlueTrack mice, which promise to bring its "work anywhere" technology to even more computer users.

The new mice, called the Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500, Wireless Mouse 2000 and Comfort Mouse 4500 will all cost under $30 in the US and £30 in the UK.

The Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 includes a Nano transceiver that sticks out less than a centimetre from the USB port and the Wireless Mouse 2000 comes with a mini-transceiver that easily snaps into the bottom of the mouse when "on the go". The two mice also offer an ambidextrous shape with rubber side grips.

The Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 will be available in Loch Ness grey and Dragon Fruit pink, with the Wireless Mouse 2000 only being available in grey.

The Comfort Mouse 4500 is the first wired mouse featuring BlueTrack Technology and will be available in black as well as three fresh special-edition colours: sea blue", poppy red and strawberry pink.

Yours to own from April.