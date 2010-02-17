  1. Home
Microsoft Office 2010 pricing revealed

  Microsoft Office 2010 pricing revealed
Microsoft has revealed more information on pricing for its due-in-June Office 2010 software, with the "Starter" version due to be available for free.

Office Starter 2010 replaces Microsoft Works and will offer consumers basic productivity features via lightweight versions of Word and Excel.

Office Starter will also make it easy for people who haven't purchased Microsoft Office 2010 with their new PC to upgrade to a full version at any time, says Microsoft.

Product Key Cards versions of the software see lower pricing and will "unlock" Office 2010 software that has been pre-loaded by the PC manufacturers onto the new PC, for a "simpler and faster path" for consumers to start using Office.

Microsoft is offering three versions of the software:

Office Home and Student - for home computer users - £89.99 (Product Key Card), or £109.99 (boxed).

Office Home and Business - for home-based businesses, small businesses and power users - £189.99 (Product Key Card), or £239.99 (boxed)

Office Professional - "a complete suite of productivity and database software that help people save time and stay organized" - £299.99 (Product Key Card), or £429.99 (boxed).

UPDATE: This story has been updated with amended pricing of the boxed version of Office Professional from £399.99 to £429.99 as per new info from Microsoft.

