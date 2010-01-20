McAfee releases China hack detection tool
In the wake of Operation Aurora, the computer attack against Google and Adobe that originated from China, malware protection company McAfee has issued a repair tool. It'll allow any computer user to detect and repair any threat related to the attack that resides on their computer.
Alongside that announcement, the company has also warned computer users against installing third-party patches for Internet Explorer 6 that claim to patch out the vulnerability. Such patches, the company says, "can create all kinds of compatibility and performance issues and may be a security risk of its own".
Instead, if you're stuck running IE6 on your computer, go grab the official Microsoft patch that the company will be issuing imminently outside of its normal patch release schedule. Microsoft says: "Given the significant level of attention this issue has generated, confusion about what customers can do to protect themselves and the escalating threat environment Microsoft will release a security update out-of-band for this vulnerability".
That should sort you out for now.
